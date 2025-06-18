Aspiriant LLC Buys 10,419 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.