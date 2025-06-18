Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

