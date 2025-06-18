Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

