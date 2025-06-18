Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,317.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.