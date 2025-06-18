Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

