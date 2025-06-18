PSI Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

