PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

COP opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

