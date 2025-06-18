Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 367 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.