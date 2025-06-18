Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after acquiring an additional 327,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

