Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $313,769,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

