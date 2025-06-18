Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

