First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

