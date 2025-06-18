The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 3.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

