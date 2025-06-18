Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

