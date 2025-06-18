Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TJX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

