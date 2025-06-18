Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

