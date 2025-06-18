Cushing Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,351 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

