LifeWealth Investments LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after buying an additional 689,476 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

