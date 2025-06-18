Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 231 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

