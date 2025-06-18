Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,638.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

