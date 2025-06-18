Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

