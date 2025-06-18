Bristol Myers Squibb Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Bristol Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

