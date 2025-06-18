Essex Savings Bank Acquires 69 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PM opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.