Essex Savings Bank Acquires 137 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,334 shares of company stock worth $163,560,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

