Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

