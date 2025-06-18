Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.