PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PUREfi Wealth LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9%

ADI opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

