Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 288,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 258,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.