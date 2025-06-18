Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

