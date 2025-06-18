B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $20.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

