Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.74% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,088,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
