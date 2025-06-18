Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6%

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

