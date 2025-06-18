B. Riley Upgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to “Hold”

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

