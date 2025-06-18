GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

