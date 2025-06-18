iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

