Barloworld Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Barloworld Price Performance

BRRAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barloworld has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.61.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

