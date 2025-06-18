Barloworld Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
BRRAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barloworld has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.61.
