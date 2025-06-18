State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

Fiserv stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

