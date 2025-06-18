Experian PLC (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on July 18th

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 111.7% increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Experian Price Performance

EXPGY opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Experian has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.