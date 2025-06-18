Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 1.1% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

