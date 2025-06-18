Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 1.1% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.