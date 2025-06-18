Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

