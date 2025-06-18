Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.