NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.86) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative net margin of 408.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance
LON NESF opened at GBX 70.96 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.10 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of £412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.36.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.
