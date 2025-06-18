Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

