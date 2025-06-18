Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 4,468 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

