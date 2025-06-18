Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

