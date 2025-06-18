Aspiriant LLC Purchases 147 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

