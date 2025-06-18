Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

