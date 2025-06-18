Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

