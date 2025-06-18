Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 10,792 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

