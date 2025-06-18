Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.